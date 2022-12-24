Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Reminds Lisandro Martinez Of Premier League Resumption

Lisandro Martinez was a part of the Argentina squad that won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating France in the final.

Lisandro Martinez was seen celebrating Argentina's World Cup win. (Image: Twitter)

Manchester: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has put out a warning to defender Lisandro Martinez not to party too much and reminded the Argentinean to prepare for the English Premier League as the Red Devils resume their campaign on December 27.

Martinez played a crucial part in Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the third time after beating France in the final. Post the win, Martinez has been celebrating in his homeland as thousands of fans waited for their world champion stars to return.

“(Martinez) has been celebrating in Buenos Aires and I can understand that. It’s the highest you can achieve,” Ten Hag was quoted. “But also, Lisandro Martinez has to accept that on the 27th the Premier League will go on.”

Varios terminaron así no? 😂🏆 pic.twitter.com/4ixEv7wEku — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) December 22, 2022

Martinez was seen celebrating along with his teammates atop the bus. Then he was pictured wearing glasses and was chilling with teammates Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina the day after Argentina’s celebrations.

Manchester United, who are fifth on points table, will face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday before travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve. Manchester United host Bournemouth to Old Trafford on January 3.