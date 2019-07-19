After starting their pre-season tour with a high in Australia, English Premier League side Manchester United has now travelled to Singapore. But they did not leave Australia before trying their hands at the country’s national sport, cricket.

On Friday, Manchester United tweeted a video in which the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seen playing cricket at the iconic WACA in Perth, Australia. However, the United manager did not seem to have a good time at it as got out off the only ball he faced in the video, which read, “We couldn’t leave the WACA without playing cricket! Any tips for the boss, @ EnglandCricket? # MUTOUR # MUFC”.



In Australia, Manchester United played two matches as a part of their pre-season tour. Both the matches were played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The ‘Red Devils’ defeated the home team Perth Glory 2-0 in their first match, before rallying on to register victory against their traditional rivals Leeds United with a scoreline of 4-0.

Finishing sixth in the Premier League last season and failing to secure a Champions League slot, Manchester United would look to have themselves among the top-four in the upcoming season. Boasting a balanced unit this time, they strengthened the squad further with the latest signing of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Old Trafford-based side will now ply their trades at the International Champions Cup in Singapore where they will be seen fighting out against Inter Milan and Tottenham. Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign on the first matchday against Chelsea, in what is going to be the first heavyweight clash of the English season.