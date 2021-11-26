London: German Ralf Rangnick might have painful memories regarding his last football job in England. Roughly knocked over by an opponent player, the German amateur footballer and student of the University of Sussex spent three weeks in hospital. The defensive midfielder was forced into a four-month-long injury break.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Good Wishes To Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After The Coaching Debacle

Not many might have taken notice of the three broken ribs back in 1979. Rangnick never made his way to the top as a player but later turned into one of German football’s most influential coaches. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Unveils Countdown Clock With One Year To Go

The German coach remembers a great year in the shirt of the FC Southwick, located west of Brighton. “It was the second game in Chichester. I was knocked over and couldn’t breathe properly,” he reported. No surprise, as three ribs got broken, one stuck in his lung, Xinhua reports. Today the 63-year-old former Schalke, Hoffenheim, and Leipzig coach has entered the international stage as reports speak of him as the new boss of no one less than Cristiano Ronaldo and the team of Manchester United. Also Read - Premier League Results Today: Watford Stun Manchester United, Liverpool Thrash Arsenal 4-0 to Close Gap With League Leaders Chelsea

Despite never ending up at one of the big clubs, Rangnick in Germany is known as the founder of the back-chain of four, counting on zone marking and several other tactical inventions.

He led Hoffenheim and Leipzig from lower leagues to the first tier, delivering remarkable development work. His nickname in Germany, “Professor,” might not be up to date anymore, but it stands for his ability to implement convincing tactical strategies.

While Rangnick isn’t known as an overwhelmingly emotional coach, but favours a modern attacking-like game style. His skills as a man standing for long-lasting strategies might have triggered United’s interest.

Rangnick has influenced the career of a significant number of coaches such as Thomas Tuchel. The Chelsea coach’s active career as a footballer ended after a knee injury; Rangnick appointed him as a talent coach in Ulm. “He didn’t even want to become a coach; he was working in a bar,” Rangnick said.

Reports speak of Arsenal as the 2011 German Cup winner’s first challenge in the Premier League. Before starting his United job, final negotiations with Moscow need to be made. The Russian side won’t spoil Rangnick’s big dream to, once in his life, take over one of the big sons.

Inputs from IANS