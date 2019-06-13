Manchester United announced the signing of Daniel James on Wednesday from Swansea City. The Welsh winger will arrive at Old Trafford after signing a five-year deal which also gives him an option to extend it further.

The transfer fee is yet to be disclosed as neither of the clubs has revealed the financial details. But, the English media estimated the deal to be of 15 million ($19.1 million). The 21-year-old made his senior debut in February last year for the second-tier Swansea City, before making his international debut for Wales in November 2018.

He has made a total of 38 senior appearances for Swansea across all competitions in the 2018-19 season and scored five goals while assisting 10. He has also represented his country at various youth levels.

Now seems like a good time to learn more about @Daniel_James_97 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Here’s his player profile 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 12, 2019



“This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player,” James was quoted as saying by the official website of Manchester United.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to have signed this young prospect as he said, “Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.” James is also excited to meet Ole and work with him.