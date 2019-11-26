After England cricketer, Jofra Archer made shocking claims of facing ”racial insults, he has found support from Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who has labelled the all-rounder as ‘unreal talent’ on Tuesday. On Monday, after New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65-runs, Archer claimed he faced insults from the crowd at Bay Oval. “Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing,” United and England striker Rashford said in a tweet.

Earlier, Archer took to Twitter and wrote, “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy ,@TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also.”

“Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible,” NZC said in a statement.

“NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

“It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton,” the statement added.