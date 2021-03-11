Manchester United vs AC Milan Live Streaming Europa League in India

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Italian giants AC Milan in Europa League. Both teams have played excellent football this season and are at the second spot in their respective league’s points table. United are once again a favourite to win the Europa League title, while Milan have also a strong squad who can create trouble for any team. However, the Italian giants will miss the services for veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Old Trafford will also miss his homecoming. While United are also going through injury crises in their camp with Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford all doubtful for the mega encounter. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also gave an update on Rashford’s injury. “I don’t think he’ll be available for tomorrow,” Solskjaer said of Rashford. “He’s still getting treatment but he didn’t join in during training today. Even though I’m normally a very optimistic guy, I think he’s out for tomorrow night and probably a doubt for the weekend. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs AC Milan live Europa League match. Also Read - UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw: Man Utd vs AC Milan, Arsenal Face Olympiacos, Spurs Land Dinamo Zagreb

Live Stream Manchester United vs AC Milan

When is the Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match will take place on Thursday, March 11.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match will start at 11:25 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.