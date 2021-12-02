Manchester: Arsenal are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have shown tremendous improvement after a poor start to their campaign. The Gunners edged Newcastle United to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to replicate that result on Thursday. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have endured a poor season so far. The Red Devils have become more robust under Michael Carrick and held Chelsea to a commendable 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - Manchester United Co-owner's Company Buys UAE T20 League Franchise

When is the Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match match will take place on Friday, December 3 in India. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Slams New Zealand Timid Batting Approach In Kanpur Test

What is the timing of the Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match match will start at 1:45 AM IST. Also Read - Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch OFC vs SCEB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Where is the Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match match will be played at Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.