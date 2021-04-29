Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Streaming Europa League Semifinal in India

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against AS Roma in a UEFA Europa League Semifinal contest. The two hot-favourites to lift the mega trophy in European club football will face each other in the first leg of the semifinal – AS Roma and Manchester United. Roma have played inconsistent football this year and are at the seventh spot on the Serie A points table. However, they have been impressive in the Europa League. While United have finally back to their best this season with some impressive performances. Bruno Fernandes has been their talisman this season. Ahead of the clash United manager Ole Gunnar Solaskjaer talked bout AS Roma and their greats. “Of course I’ve watched them but I hadn’t analysed and hadn’t seen them in-depth to give them enough respect probably with analysis. I could’ve said, which I truly mean, ‘it’s a fantastic club with a great history.” Solskjaer said he even owned two treasured shirts worn by Roma greats. “I’ve actually got two prized possessions back home — a (Francesco) Totti shirt and a (Daniele) De Rossi shirt that I’ve swapped with them, actually signed,” he said. “I know about the history, I know about the quality. It was not meant as any disrespect and I think everyone knows that. I’ve got loads of respect for them,” he added. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs AS Roma live football match online UEFA Europa League Semifinal online and on TV. Also Read - MUN vs ROM Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Europa League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs AS Roma on April 30, Friday

The excitement of football in the Carabao Cup continues as Manchester City will lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal on Thursday. You can watch Manchester United vs AS Roma 2021, Live Manchester City Streaming, Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Streaming Voot Select, Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Match Streaming Online, Manchester United vs AS Roma Live UEFA Europa League Semifinal Streaming on SonyLIV. Find UEFA Europa League Semifinal Live, Live Match Streaming UCL details below. Also Read - IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI: Live Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai India IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV Telecast in India

When is the Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match?

The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match will take place on Friday, April 30. Also Read - SL vs BAN Test Series - Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Cricket Match Online and TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match?

The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match being played?

The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match?

The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match?

The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League Semifinal match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.