New Delhi: Atalanta are set to play Manchester United at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in Serie A. Goals from experienced Spanish forward Pedro and star striker Ciro Immobile for Lazio was cancelled out by goals from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata and Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon for Atalanta. Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the English Premier League. Goals from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and attacker Marcus Rashford ensured victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 3.

Where will the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.