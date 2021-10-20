New Delhi: In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will face Atalanta on Thursday (IST). Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the English Premier League. Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli 4-1 in Serie A. Man United are now at 3rd position with 3 points from 2 matches. The Italian side are sitting at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 matches. United like always will be banking on star man, Cristiano Ronaldo to fire for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored 2 goals so far in the campaign. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.Also Read - Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Streaming Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs DYK Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 21. Also Read - UEFA Champions League: Mohamed Salah's Brace Helps Liverpool Beat 10-Man Atletico Madrid by 3-2; Antoine Griezmann Sent Off

Where will the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will be played at the Old Trafford. Also Read - India vs England Highlights T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Guide India to a 6-Wicket Victory Over England

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.