New Delhi: The Champions League Round of 16 tie between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid is finely poised ahead of the second leg. Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser secured Ralf Rangnick’s side a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital after Joao Felix had opened the scoring inside the first ten minutes. Atletico would have been frustrated not to build on that early goal against a struggling Manchester United, and must now go to Old Trafford with the encounter very much in the balance. Manchester United have been boosted by Bruno Fernandes’ return to training after an apparent false positive test for Covid-19. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Paolo Di Canio Gives Harsh Verdict

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2nd Leg Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 16. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo 807 Goals: Top 5 Memorable Goals of His Career- WATCH

Where will the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Old Trafford. Also Read - EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Goal Scoring Record as Manchester United Beat Tottenham 3-2

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.