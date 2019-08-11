Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch MUN vs CHE TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Premier League’s first big match of the season promises to be an enthralling encounter. Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, conducted some intelligent signings in the transfer window who have already proved their mettle. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and young Daniel James have already earned the support of the United fans and should give them hope for a revived season ahead. The manager has retained his core team from last season which will prove fruitful for the red devils at the end of the season. The rumours of Paul Pogba’s departure have finally vanished and the team looks to have settled with all the issue for good.

Chelsea, on the other hand, owing to their transfer ban will have no new faces in their squad for at least half of the season. However, with new coach Frank Lampard the team does seem to breathe fresh air and defeating Barcelona should act as a huge morale-booster for the team. The Blues don’t look like a team which can go on to win the Premier League over Manchester City and Liverpool but given their almost same team from last season they can definitely hope for a top-four finish. Lampard is bound to miss the service of David Luiz on the back.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Probable Playing XI

Manchester United: David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Christensen, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham.

Here’s all you need to know about Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match

Where is the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match being played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

When is the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match being played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match will be played on August 11.

What time does the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match start?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match will start at 9 PM IST.

On which TV channels the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match in India?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match online in India?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 match will be live-streamed online on Hotstar.

