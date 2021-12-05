Manchester: Manchester United will be aiming to kickstart the Ralf Rangnick era with a victory when they lock horns with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Following a disastrous run of results over the past month, Manchester United parted ways with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Michael Carrick installed as the caretaker until Rangnick’s appointment was confirmed. Under the former midfielder, the Red Devils won two games and drew one, most recently defeating Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday night with the German tactician in the stands. As he watched on, Rangnick got a proper look at the team – the good, bad and ugly, as United rallied from a goal down to beat their rivals. He will now prepare to take charge of his first game but will have to do so without the assistance of Carrick, who stepped down after the midweek clash. A win could see the Red Devils move up to the fifth spot, should Tottenham drop points against Norwich City. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have made a promising start to life under new manager Patrick Vieira, with the team playing some exciting football even though it has not always reflected in the results. Indeed, the Eagles have lost their last two games, the latest one being a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Leeds, although it must be noted that they were on a seven-match unbeaten streak before that. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - Lens vs PSG Live Streaming Ligue 1: When And Where to Watch LEN vs PSG Live Stream Football Match on VH1 And Voot Select

When is the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match match will take place on Sunday, December 5 in India. Also Read - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga Santander in India: When and Where to Watch RS vs RM Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, Jio TV; Telecast on MTV

What is the timing of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming German Bundesliga in India: When and Where to Watch BOR vs BAY Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, TV Telecast on Sony Star Sports

Where is the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match match will be played at Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match ?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.