Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League in India

In an exciting English Premier League encounter on Saturday evening, Manchester United will lock horns against Everton in a mouth-watering clash at the Old Trafford. Manchester United are now placed 4th in the EPL standings with 13 points from 6 matches. United lost their last match against Aston Villa and would like to get back to winning ways.Also Read - Manchester United Teammate, Lee Grant Shares How Cristiano Ronaldo Influenced Everyone With Healthy Food Choices

Everton, on the other hand, are placed at 5th, tied on points with United. The Merseyside club would love to upset the home side and climb up the table. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Everton live football match online in India. Also Read - UCL 2021-22: "It's My Job", Cristiano Ronaldo After His Late Winner For Manchester United Against Villarreal

When is the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will take place on Saturday, October 2 in India. Also Read - UCL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts EPIC Comeback For Manchester United at Stoppage-Time Against Villarreal

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Everton United Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JIOTV in India.

MUN vs EVE Predicted Playing 11s

Manchester United: Tom Heaton, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho; Edinson Cavani.

Everton: Jordon Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Lucas Digne, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Salomon Rondon.