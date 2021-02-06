Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Everton in the Premier League. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns to grab crucial three points in the league. Manchester United have been in excellent form this season and have played some dominant football. They have played 22 games so far and have won 13 of them and are currently at the second spot in the points table. In their last game, Manchester United beat Southampton 9-0. On the other hand, Everton are going through a rough patch as they have won only two games out of their last five. They are currently at the 7th spot in Premier League. Ole talked about Pogba's future: "We've got a good open dialogue with Paul, so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us of course. I'm just happy he's focused, he's playing really well and he's happy in himself and that's important. You can see Paul now enjoying playing football with a red shirt on."

When is the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 7. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo: The Top-10 Facts About The Modern-Day Legend

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vie-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 1:30 AM IST February 5 Friday

Where is the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.