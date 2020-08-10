Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Live Streaming Details Europa League 2019-20

Favourites Manchester United will be hoping to maintain their form and move a step closer to winning their second Europa League title in three years when they face FC Copenhagen on Monday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men though will be wary of Copenhagen who have made the quarters for the first time in their history courtesy a comeback win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

In their previous game at the European stage, United rested majority of their first-choice stars in a scrappy 2-1 win over LASK Linz. They won't be taking any such risk considering the form Copenhagen have been of late, especially in Europa League.

MUN vs COP Live Football Streaming Details

What: Europa League, Quarter-finals

When: August 10, 2020

Venue: Stadion Koln, Cologne

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Ten 2

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

Probable Starting XI

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

FC Copenhagen: Johnsson, Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen, Mudrazija, Zeca, Biel, Wind, Jensen, Kaufmann

MUN vs COP SQUADS

Manchester United: Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

FC Copenhagen: Karl Johan Johnsson, Sten Grytebust, Stephan Andersen, Bryan Oviedo, Guillermo Varela, Andreas Bjelland, Sotiris Papagiannopoulos, Pierre Bengtsson, Victor Nelsson, Nicolai Boilesen, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Karlo Bartolec, Rasmus Falk Jensen, Zeca, Jens Stage, Pep Biel, Nicolaj Thomsen, Robert Mudrazija, Michael Santos, Viktor Fischer, Mohammed Daramy, Mikkel Kaufmann, Jonas Wind