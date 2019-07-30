Manchester United vs Kristiansund Friendly Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch MUN vs KSU TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

With preparations for the 2019-2020 Premier League season well underway, Manchester United travel to Oslo to face Norwegian side Kristiansund in their penultimate pre-season friendly. United have been in excellent form so far this pre-season, securing victories against Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to continue this winning form against his home town club.

The Red Devils’ most recent win came against fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham. Goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes helped United to clinch their fourth straight win, despite conceding their first goal of pre-season. Facing Kristiansund will pose new challenges to Solskjaer’s side, but fans will still be confident that United can cruise to a comfortable win.

Here’s all you need to know about Manchester United vs Kristiansund pre-season friendly match:

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Kristiansund match being played?

The Manchester United vs Kristiansund match will be played on July 30, 2019.

What time does the Manchester United vs Kristiansund match begin?

The Manchester United vs Kristiansund match will begin at 10:39 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Kristiansund match in India?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Kristiansund match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Kristiansund live streaming?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Kristiansund match will be available only on MUTV.

Manchester United Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Squad — Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba

Forwards: Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.