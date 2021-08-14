Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming Premier League in India

In an exciting Premier League encounter on Saturday evening, Manchester United will lock horns against Leeds United in a mouth-watering clash of Premier League at the Old Trafford. Manchester United will kickstart their 2021-22 Premier League season against an old rival in Leeds United. They will be eager to mount a title challenge this season after finishing 2nd behind the noisy neighbours Manchester City last season. They have to cut down the gap significantly this season and they could not afford any slip-ups.

Leeds United, on the other hand, had a season to remember last season as they celebrated their return to the top-flight English football by finishing 9th. They will look to build further this season by producing another strong season of football. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live football match online in India.

When is the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will take place on Saturday, August 14 in India.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JIOTV in India.

Man Utd vs LUFC Predicted Playing 11s

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial.

Leeds United FC: Illan Meslier (GK), Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Raphina, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford.