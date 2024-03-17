Home

Sports

Manchester United Vs Liverpool, FA Cup Quarterfinal Football Live Streaming: How To Watch MANU Vs LIV In India

Manchester United Vs Liverpool, FA Cup Quarterfinal: Whoever wins, will meet either Manchester City, Coventry City, Chelsea or Leicester City. The draw for semifinal will be done later.

Manchester United players during a training session ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

London: High on confidence after winning against Everton in the English Premier League, Manchester United will host Liverpool in a high-octane FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Currently second on the English Premier League table, Liverpool have enjoyed recent success over Manchester United and the Reds will be hoping to continue the momentum. On the other hand, Manchester United, placed sixth in the table, lost to Manchester United in Derby before getting some confidence back with a home win over Everton. With the FA Cup being the only silverware they can pocket home, Manchester United will go all out in the big encounter. Liverpool already have one trophy and is in contention for another three.

Team News

Manchester United are a bit optimistic over top scorer Rasmus Hojlund’s availability against Liverpool. Hojlund, who has missed the past four games with a muscle injury, trained on Friday, as did defender Harry Maguire and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

A healthy Hojlund would provide an attacking boost to the Red Devils. The 21-year-old has scored in each of his past six appearances for Manchester United and has 13 goals in all competitions this season. The 6-foot-3 striker joined Manchester United last summer from Italian club Atalanta for an initial fee of $82 million.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will be played at Old Trafford from 9 PM IST.

Which television channels will live telecast Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of FA Cup in India. The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match?

Live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Probable Starting XIs

Manchester United: Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Rafael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Virgin Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz

