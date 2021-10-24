Manchester: The Reds head into the match unbeaten in all competitions so far this season. They’re stuck in second place behind Chelsea, but their performances have been through the stratosphere. Chief among those players at the top of his game is Mohamed Salah, who has scored seven goals in the first eight league games. Not far behind, however, are Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, who have both been on fire as well. Manchester United, as expected, have turned into Cristiano Ronaldo and the Pips with the re-appearance of their aging, controversial talisman, relying on him to pull them out of jams and win games on his own. Unfortunately for Liverpool, that is kind of Ronaldo’s whole thing. Most recently he did it against Atalanta, when the team won 3-2 on Wednesday in their Champions League match. Ronaldo knocked in the late winner to put United over the line. However, that match after their Leicester City loss and the international break before that seemed to have taken a toll on the team. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred all doubtful for Sunday. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live football match online and on TV in India.Also Read - Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India: When and Where to Watch AUS vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match will take place on Sunday, October 24 in India.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.