Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming FA Cup

In the mega encounter, the arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United will lock horns FA Cup in the Round 4 contest. With Manchester United back to their best, the FA Cup title race has been intensified in the past couple of months. United are on the top of Premier League points table with Liverpool on the fourth spot. Manchester United big players Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are in sensational form in front of goals. While Liverpool’s form has been dipped in the past couple of weeks as they lost their previous Premier League game to Burnley. Meanwhile, the last encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool resulted in a goalless draw at the Anfield. After the Burnley defeat, Klopp said the things will change in the upcoming games for the Reds. “We lost that (Burnley) game and it was a really low point,” said Klopp. “It’s not that I thought, ‘Who cares?’. “When I think back I can’t find a reason why we lost that game but we lost it. It happened and sometimes you need a really low point to change things properly and that’s for sure (what) we will go for now.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live football match online in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Manchester United English Premier League 2019-20 - Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs LIV at Old Trafford, London 9:00 PM IST

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 24. Also Read - Manchester United Holds Liverpool to a Goalless Draw as Manchester City Closes in on Points Table

What are the timings of Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match will start at 10.30 PM IST. Also Read - Premier League 2018-19, Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Online Free, TV Broadcast: Timing IST, Team News, When And Where to Watch MUN vs LIV, Latest Score Live Updates, Betting Tips, Fantasy XI

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD in Indiachannels in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.