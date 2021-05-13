Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India

In one of the most-awaited clashes of Premier League – Manchester United will lock horns against old-time rivals Liverpool on Thursday night at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. United are at second place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils have secured UEFA Champions League qualification this year and could potentially win the Europa League in the coming weeks. Defending champions Liverpool, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign so far and have suffered from a spate of injuries over the past year. Jurgen Klopp's charges have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live football match online in India.

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will take place on Friday, May 14 in India.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 12.45 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app and JIOTV.

MUN vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United (MUN): Dean Henderson; Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani.

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.