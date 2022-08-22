MANUTD vs LFC: Manchester United will lock horns against Liverpool FC on 23rd August in Old Trafford, Manchester at 12:30 pm IST. This season of Premier League has been the worst till now for Manchester United as the club is currently at the bottom of the table along with West Ham after getting two continuous losses in Premier League 2022-23. It didn’t start well for them under their new manager Erik ten Hag but they are hoping to change the scenario under the training of the Dutch head coach. The Red Devils lost their first match against Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 and got a thrashing defeat from Brentford to be in the 20th position of the pile for the first time after 30 years.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo To Dortmund? Bundesliga Club's Sports Director Dismisses Rumours

While talking about Liverpool, they have got two draws while clashing with Fulham and Crystal Palace and are currently at 15th position. Also Read - Sir Alex Ferguson Defends His Former Player Ryan Giggs at Court

What date 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United (MUFC) and Liverpool FC (LFC) will be played?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will take place on August 23, Tuesday. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Lashes Out at Media For Telling 'Lies', Says Will Reveal the Truth Soon

Where will the 19 Match of the Premier League match Manchester United (MUFC) vs Liverpool FC (LFC) be played?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the 19 Match of the Premier League match Manchester United (MUFC) vs Liverpool FC (LFC) begin?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will begin at 12:30 AM.

Where will The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC be broadcasted?

The 19 Match of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United (MUFC) vs Liverpool FC (LFC) 19 Match of Premier League match?

The 19 Match of the Premier League between Manchester United vs Liverpool FC is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Animesh Singh