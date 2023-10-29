Home

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City FC, EPL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Manchester, England: Manchester United has been winning games but hardly convincingly in the run-up to the derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford that wraps up the 10th round in the Premier League. United is on a three-match winning run in all competitions, with all the victories by a one-goal margin and requiring second-half winners against modest opponents in Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen. City is looking to reduce its deficit to leader Tottenham to two points.

Manchester City were beaten 2-1 in this fixture last season. They have also lost their last two Premier League away matches, at Wolverhampton Wanderers and at Arsenal, on both occasions facing lowish defensive blocks that successfully slowed an attack missing Kevin De Bruyne.

Man Utd held only 29 per cent possession in their head-to-head back in January, dropping into a restrictive and ultra-defensive 4-5-1 formation that drowned out Erling Haaland. Particularly interesting was Ten Hag’s strategy of man-to-man marking in central midfield with Fred sticking to De Bruyne, Casemiro tracking Bernardo Silva, and Christian Eriksen following Rodri.

What is the timing of the EPL match Manchester United vs Manchester City ?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on Sunday (October 29) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the EPL match Manchester United vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the EPL match Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV ?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the EPL match Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester United Probable Playing XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Manchester City Probable Playing XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

