In the semifinal of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will host their neighbours Manchester City in the mega encounter. Manchester United are going through a golden run in the Premier League with back to back wins. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics are finally favouring Manchester United as they are turned out to be a title favourites this season. On the other hand, Manchester City were inconsistent this season in the initial stage but now they have picked up form and now the win over Chelsea in the Premier League has boosted their confidence. Manchester United are currently 2nd on the table with 33 points. While City are at the fifth spot with 29 points. Pep Guardiola’s City are going through a tough time numerous coronavirus cases in the camp. Ahead of the crucial clash, Guardiola talked about the rivalry between the Manchester clubs. “It is a rivalry in the city and for many decades United was above Manchester City. For us, we are incredibly proud and it is an honour for the last decade to be there with them and sometimes win, most of the times, and sometimes lose.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live football match online in India. Also Read - MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Manchester City on December 12, Saturday

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will take place on Thursday, January 7. Also Read - Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch United vs City Live Football Match

What are the timings of Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will start at 01.15 AM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction MUN vs MCI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today's Premier League Manchester United vs Manchester City at Old Trafford 10:00 PM IST March 8

Where is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match being played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will be telecasted on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will live stream on Voot Select in India.