Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming in India

With a spot in the final on the line, it could not have got bigger than this. Manchester United lock horns with City in what promises to be a mouth-watering derby. It is leg 1 of the semi-final clash and it will be United who will host City. There has been very little to choose between the two sides and that is exactly what will grip fans.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined for the foreseeable future, United could ill afford any more missing pieces. There are also question marks over the availability of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, which means United have a lot of headaches ahead of the fixture.

For City, Harry Maguire is a doubtful starter after he picked up an injury against the Wolves. The City side will start favourites as they also have a good record in Carabao Cup history.

When is the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Leg 1?

It starts at 1:30 AM IST on January 8, 2020.

What is the venue for the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Leg 1?

Old Trafford is the venue for the high-octane clash.

Where you can catch the live streaming and TV Broadcast of Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Leg 1?

You can live stream it on Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Event or ESPN and Jio TV app.

0 – Manchester United failed to direct a single shot on target in a domestic league or cup game for the first time since January 2015 vs Southampton in the Premier League. Barren. #FACup pic.twitter.com/E8HFv2RWNg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020

Predicted XI

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial.

Manchester City XI: Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Foden, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling