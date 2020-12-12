Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League

In the super Saturday Match Day in Premier League, Manchester United will host their neighbour Manchester City. The Premier League giants will locks horns to prove their supremacy over each other in the league. The Manchester clubs are not playing consistent football this season as City have struggled to pull out wins in some crucial games, while United had their fair share of wins and losses this season. Ahead of the mega encounter City manager Pep Guardiola said he is expected to face the best version of United. “Thinking we’re going to face the best version of them, especially talk a lot about what we have to do,” Guardiola said at a news conference.”It’s not a knockout game, it’s three more points. Important of course, because of the quality of the opponent but there are a lot of fixtures to come and we try to win our games.” City are currently 8th on the points table, while United are 7th with 1 point lead over their arch-rivals. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live football match online in India. Also Read - Liverpool vs Wolves: Fans Return to Anfield as Premier League Champions Win 4-0

Live Streaming Premier League

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Saturday, December 11. Also Read - LIV vs WOL Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Liverpool vs Wolves on December 7, Monday

What are the timings of Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 11.00 PM IST. Also Read - TOT vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Tottenham vs Arsenal on December 6, Sunday

Where is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.