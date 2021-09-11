Match Highlights Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League Updates

Manchester: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League match score and updates from the Old Trafford. After a decent start to the Premier League season, Manchester United will now face their old rivals Newcastle in the high-octane clash. However, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to make his second Manchester United debut. It will be a homecoming for Ronaldo who had won almost everything with the club during his first stint. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also played with Ronaldo during the Portuguese first stint with the club, said that Ronaldo will definitely be on the pitch at some point, however, he didn’t confirm whether he will start or not. “He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer said in the press conference.Also Read - EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Manchester United to a 1-0 Lead on his 'Second Debut'| Watch

Live Updates

  • 9:31 PM IST

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: FULL TIME! It’s done and dusted at Old Trafford as Cristiano Ronaldo has lived up to the hype on his second Manchester United debut with a brace. He scored a tap-in at the brink of half-time and then Manquillo got the equalizer. Ronaldo changed his gears to put the Red Devils ahead at 62nd minute and the rest of the work was done by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in the final minutes. MUN 4-1 NEW | FULL TIME

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: GOALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!! And Jesse Lingard joins the party as Newcastle are dejected at the moment. An excellent finish from Lingard as it was well set up by a group of United players. MUN 4-1 NEW | 90+2″

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: Newcastle are now looking down and out as United are just enjoying possession with series of short passes. Newcastle have played well today but the Portuguese power from United stole the show. MUN 3-1 NEW | 87′

  • 9:15 PM IST

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL! Bruno Fernandes strikes and it’s probably the best goal of the match. What a strike from the other Portugues on the field! Absolute marvellous from Bruno as he gets the top bin from outside the box as United extend the lead. MAN 3-1 NEW | 80′

  • 9:08 PM IST

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have looked a bit rusty today but the good sign for United is that Cristiano Ronaldo is back and he is back in fashion with two goals so far. MUN 2-1 NEW | 77′

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: Newcastle are giving a tough fight to Manchester United as they are not looking to give up very easily. United are enjoying the possession but Newcastle are looking for the counter-attacking move. MUN 2-1 NEW | 72′

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League Updates: GOAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Again! Ronaldo is enjoying his comeback in quite a fashion. Excellent through ball from Luke Shaw and Ronaldo with his weak foot gets past Woodman’s legs. MUN 2-1 | 62′