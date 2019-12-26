Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs NEW at Old Trafford, Manchester: In an exciting contest of Premier League 2019-20 of gameweek 19, Manchester United will host Newcastle United in their own backyard on December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester. United are currently lying at the eighth spot in the points table while Newcastle are at the ninth position. Both sides are tied on points currently. It is an important match for both the teams as they have a chance to make a move towards the upper half of the latter. Both sides have a history of playing some really intense matches over the years. For Man Utd, their 2-0 defeat to Watford over the weekend came as a shock for their fans and football pundits. The Red Devils got crucial points over their neighbours Man City and Jose Mourinho’s Spurs but it’s the weaker teams that the 20-time champions struggle to find points. They will be looking at a fresh approach when they take on Newcastle United and would do everything possible before the start of the two-week international break.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have done fantastically well to come out of the relegation zone. They got better of their ManU when the two teams last met in October. Matty Longstaff scored the only goal on the night to hand the Red Devils the defeat. The Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match Details

Date: December 26, 2019 (India)

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Isaac Hayden, Daniel James, Miguel Almiron

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Captain), Joelinton (Vice-Captain)

MUN vs NEW Predicted Line-ups

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK) Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Fred, Daniel James, Antony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernández, Florian Lejeune, Paul Dummett, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almirón, Andy Carroll, Joelinton.

MUN vs NEW SQUADS

Manchester United: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di’Shon Bernard, Teen Mengi, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani.

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team / NEW Dream11 Team / Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Newcastle United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.