Manchester United vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League in India

In another exciting contest of Premier League, Norwich City will lock horns against Manchester United on matchday 16 of the group stage of the English Premier League 2021-22 at the Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich on Saturday in India. Norwich ended up a good deal behind Tottenham Hotspur when they played on Sunday, losing 3-0. The hosts will once again be without the services of Milot Rashica and Christoph Zimmerman. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams will be ineligible to face his parent club and Mathias Norman's availability remains doubtful. On the other hand, Manchester United registered a 1-0 hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Under coach Ralf Rangnick, Man United managed a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in their final Champions League group fixture on Wednesday even with a second-string side. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich City live football match online in India.

When is the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will take place on Saturday, December 11 in India.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST (India).

Where is the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will be played at the Carrow Road – Norwich.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network in India.

Where you can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv App and JIOTV.

MUN vs NOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Dimitris Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak, Alex Telles

Midfielders: Fred, Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, Mathias Normann

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Josh Sargent

MUN vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

Manchester United (MUN): 1. David De Gea, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Victor Lindelof, 5. Alex Telles, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Fred, 8. Scott McTominay, 9. Jadon Sancho, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Cristiano Ronaldo.

Norwich City (NOR): 1. Tim Krul, 2. Grant Hanley, 3. Maximillian Aarons, 4. Dimitris Giannoulis, 5. Ozan Kabak, 6. Kenny McLean, 7. Lukas Rupp, 8. Przemyslaw Placheta, 9. Billy Gilmour, 10. Teemu Pukki, 11. Josh Sargent.

MUN vs NOR Squads

Norwich City: Tim Krul (GK), Grant Hanley, Maximillian Aarons, Dimitris Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak, Kenny McLean, Lukas Rupp, Przemyslaw Placheta, Billy Gilmour, Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Pierre Lees-Melou, Andrew Omobamidele, Kieran Dowell, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Christoph Zimmermann, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Michael McGovern (GK), Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Rocky Bushiri, Sam Byram, Mathias Normann, Flynn Clarke, Christos Tzolis, Angus Gunn (GK).

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo Traore, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Dean Henderson(GK), Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Tom Heaton(GK), Lee Grant (GK), Matej Kovar (GK), Phil Jones, Tahith Chong, Shola Shoretire.