Live Streaming Europa League in India

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Real Sociedad in Europa League. After getting eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League, Manchester United have played dominant football this season and are hot-favorites to clinch the Europa League title. The Red Devils are currently at the second spot on the points table in Premier League. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about the potential signing of Erling Halaand and Real Sociedad clash. “I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them, of course, and I keep in touch with Erling. So it’s great to see him become the player he has become and I know he’ll work to improve all the time. He’s a Dortmund player. We just wish him well there and then let’s see what life will bring later on. Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago?” he added. “Because everyone would say you’d take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player. I think it’s a great satisfaction for Milan to have this kind of match with this kind of stake. We know very well that you have to win the derby for a matter of pride and for the table. I start from the assumption that you must always work with the right strength and determination.” United beat Sociedad 4-0 in the first leg. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live Europa League match.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Europa League in India

When is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match will take place on Friday, February 26.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.