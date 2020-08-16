Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Streaming Details Europa League 2019-20 Semifinal

Manchester United will take on Spanish side Sevilla FC as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his first trophy as Red Devils manager. The Red Devils will continue their bid to win a second Europa League title in four seasons. Solskjaer's team needed a controversial extra time penalty to overcome FC Copenhagen in the quarterfinal and know a much better performance will be required on Sunday evening. Semifinal defeats in both domestic cup competitions put paid to hopes of multiple medals this term, but United will be determined to mark their progress with a trophy. On the other hand, Sevilla laid down a marker by beating Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves in the last eight and are looking to lift this trophy for a sixth time.

SEV vs MUN Live Football Streaming Details

What: Europa League, Semifinal

When: August 17, 2020 – in India

Venue: RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne.

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Ten 2

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

SEV vs MUN Probable XIs

Sevilla FC: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem.

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood.

SEV vs MUN SQUADS

Sevilla FC (SEV): Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles.

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martia.