Manchester United vs Southampton Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Southampton in the Premier League. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns to grab crucial three points in the league. Manchester United have been in excellent form this season and have played some dominant football. They have played 21 games so far and have won 12 of them and are currently at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, Southampton are going through a rough patch as they have won a single game out of their last five. They are currently at the 10th spot in Premier League. “I don’t really like to bring these up but the momentum shifted for us with the Sheffield United game,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.”But I’ve got the delegates’ report through… and the two decisions were wrong. “They’ve admitted that their goal should have been disallowed and ours should have stood and that is a big, big momentum changer for us. “You’re more likely when you go 1-0 up than 1-0 down that you can go on and maybe win that game. So that’s fine margins and it has been the way this season.” Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Southampton live football match online in India. Also Read - MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Southampton on February 3, Wednesday

When is the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match will take place on Monday, February 3. Also Read - Manchester United vs Southampton Live Football Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL Live Scores And Updates Online, TV Broadcast, Time in IST, Betting Tips, Team News, Fantasy XI

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match will start at 1.45 AM IST. Also Read - Manchester United vs Southampton EFL Cup final Live streaming: Watch Man U vs Southampton EFL Final 2017 live streaming on tensports.com

Where is the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.