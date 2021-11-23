Manchester United vs Villareal Live Streaming Champions League in India

In a blockbuster clash of Champions League, Villareal will lock horns against Manchester United on matchday 5 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villareal on Tuesday in India. It has been a hectic period for Man United fans, and the owners finally decided to sack club legend and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 thrashing at relegation-battling Watford. Michael Carrick will be the interim manager, and this is possibly one of their biggest games of the season. The Red Devils has blown hot and cold in recent times and will look to get back to winning ways. In the Champions League, Man Utd are currently placed first on Group F with seven points from four games. But ahead having won the reverse fixture against tonight’s opponents Villarreal who find themselves second, with seven points in the bag as well. Just like United, Villarreal had too endured a mixed campaign with the team placed 12th in the La Liga standings. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Villareal live football match online in India.Also Read - BT vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves, Team News & Injury Updates For Today's T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 23 Tuesday

When is the Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match?

The Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, November 23 in India. Also Read - NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 Match 11: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 23 Tuesday

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match?

The Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match will start at 11:15 PM IST (India). Also Read - OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Malta Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain- Overseas vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Marsa Cricket Club at 7 PM IST November 23 Tuesday

Where is the Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica – Villarreal.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match?

The Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

Where you can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match?

The Manchester United vs Villareal Champions League match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv App and JIOTV.

MUN vs VIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Raul Albiol, Torres, Bailly, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Daniel Parejo, Iborra, Jadan Sancho, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Yeremi Pino (VC)

MUN vs VIL Probable Playing XIs

Manchester United (MUN): 1. David De Gea, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Luke Shaw, 5. Victor Lindelof, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Nemanja Matic, 8. Scott McTominay, 9. Jadon Sancho, 10. Mason Greenwood, 11. Cristiano Ronaldo.

Villareal (VIL): 1. Geronimo Rulli, 2. Pau Torres, 3. Raul Albiol, 4. Pervis Estupinan, 5. Alberto Moreno, 6. Manuel Trigueros, 7. Yeremi Pino, 8. Daniel Parejo, 9. Etienne Capoue, 10. Paco Alcacer, 11. Boulaye Dia.

MUN vs VIL Squads

Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Pervis Estupinan, Alberto Moreno, Manuel Trigueros, Yeremi Pino, Daniel Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Paco Alcacer, Boulaye Dia, Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Gerard Moreno, Nikita Iosifov, Alfonso Pedraza, Mario Gaspar, Sergio Asenjo, Moi Gomez, Jose Manuel Cabrera-Lopez, Ruben Pena, Filip Jorgensen, Samuel Chukwueze, Francis Coquelin, Ramiro Guerra, Daniel Raba, Arnaut Danjuma, Serge Aurier, Vicente Iborra.

Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Fred, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar, Lee Grant, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo Traore, Juan Mata, Shola Shoretire, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga.