New Delhi: In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will face Villarreal on Thursday (IST). Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in European football but in the past few seasons they have let their fans down with an underwhelming show in European competitions. However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has boosted the confidence to perform better at the biggest stage. Ronaldo on the second stint with the club has been scoring goals with ease, however, in the past couple of matches United again disappoint many with their performances. United also lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to take revenge against the Unai Emery's men. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 30.

Where will the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.