In another exciting battle of FA Cup, Manchester United will be looking to book their spot in the fourth round of FA Cup when they welcome the Championship side, Watford, to Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils, who won the last of their 12 FA Cups in 2016, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, while Watford will enter the contest off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Championship on January 2. United’s recent form has been excellent, winning eight of their last 10 in the Premier League to rise into the second position in the table, level on points with leaders Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side saw their EFL Cup challenge come to an end on Wednesday night, though, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester City in the semifinals of the competition. The league will take priority for United this season, but Solskjaer wants to deliver a trophy as soon as possible, and the FA Cup might arguably be the team’s best chance of silverware this term. The 20-time Premier League champions have won FA Cup on 12 occasions, the last of which was in 2016; they reached the semi-finals of last season’s tournament, but David de Gea had a match to forget against Chelsea as the Blues recorded a 3-1 victory to advance. Also Read - MUN vs WAT Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Watford on January 10, Sunday

Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Watford live football match online in India.

The Manchester United vs Watford FA Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 10.

The Manchester United vs Watford FA Cup match will start at 01.15 AM IST.

The Manchester United vs Watford FA Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford.

The Manchester United vs Watford FA Cup match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and Sony Sports Network HD in India.

The Manchester United vs Watford FA Cup match will live stream on SonyLiv in India.

Manchester United: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Axel Telles, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba.

Watford: Ben Foster, Ben Wilmot, Francisco Sierralta, Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Andre Gray, Troy Deeney.

MUN vs WAT SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

Watford (WAT): Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.