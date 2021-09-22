Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming Carabao Cup in India

In the highly-awaited battle of Carabao Cup, Manchester United will lock horns against West Ham in a mouth-watering clash of Carabao Cup at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday night (Thursday in India). Manchester United are at the third position in Carabao Cup league table having won four of their five games, and played one draw. On the other hand, West Ham has won two and drawn two before losing their first game of the season to Manchester United. These two teams last met during a Premier League encounter last week where Manchester United emerged triumphant against West Ham United thanks to a late winner from Jesse Lingard. The win kept Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the group of teams at the top of the table on 13 points. On the other hand, the Hammers enjoyed a decent start to the campaign themselves, though they are now three games without a win in the league – and a Europa League victory over Dinamo Zagreb also came during that run. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live football match online in India.Also Read - Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket 5th T20I: When And Where to Watch BAN vs NZ Stream Live Cricket- All You Need to Know About Today's T20 Match

When is the Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match will take place on Thursday, September 23 in India. Also Read - Azerbaijan vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch AZJ vs POR Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match will start at 12:15 AM IST (India). Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Today, Day 5 Updates: Virat Kohli & Co Register Comprehensive 157-Run Win to Take 2-1 Lead in Series

Where is the Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match being played?

The Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham Carabao Cup match will be live-streamed on Voot Select app and JIOTV in India.

MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team

Alphonse Areola, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek, Jadon Sancho (C), Edinson Cavani, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma (VC).

MUN vs WHU Probable Playing XIs

Manchester United (MUN): Tom Heaton; Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho; Edinson Cavani.

West Ham (WHU): Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek; Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio.