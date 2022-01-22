Manchester: It would not be a Manchester United match without David de Gea being forced to bail his side out on one or two occasions, but Ralf Rangnick’s side found their goal-scoring touch in the second period to ultimately see off Brentford with ease. Anthony Elanga headed home only his second Premier League goal to break the deadlock before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford made the net ripple to put the Red Devils 3-0 up on the day, with Ivan Toney’s late strike unable to inspire a dramatic comeback for Brentford. Such a result was a convincing way for Man United to end their two-game winless streak in the top flight, but the Red Devils are still rank outsiders when it comes to the top-four battle, as Rangnick’s side lie seventh in the rankings before this weekend’s crunch battle. The Hammers sit just two points above Man United having played a game more, so the hosts could certainly blow the Champions League race wide open with victory here, and not since 1985 have the Red Devils opened the calendar year with back-to-back top-flight defeats at home. A tally of just one clean sheet from their last 15 Premier League games at Old Trafford will be of some concern to Rangnick, though, and the attacking talent in the visitors’ ranks are primed to make their manager’s return to the Theatre of Dreams a memorable one. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

