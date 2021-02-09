Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming FA Cup in India

In a mouth-watering battle of FA Cup on Tuesday night, Manchester United will host West Ham United at the Old Trafford – February 10 in India. Man Utd come into this contest following a thrilling victory over Liverpool in the fourth round of FA Cup. However, they suffered an embarrassing draw against Everton in the Premier League. But the Red Devils will look to turn things around in FA Cup where they seem to be in good touch. Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes struck one goal each to knock out the Anfield outfit. On the other hand, West Ham United were up against Doncaster in the fourth round of the knockout competition. And David Moyes’ men successfully completed the rout of the third-tier club. Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oladapo Afolayan struck one goal each for the Hammers, apart from an own goal from Andy Butler. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham United live football match online in India. Also Read - BUR vs BOU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Burley vs Bournemouth Starting XI on February 9, Tuesday

When is the Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match will take place on Wednesday, February 10 in India. Also Read - HIS vs RIW Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 7:00 PM IST February 9 Tuesday

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match will start at 1 AM IST. Also Read - BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST February 9 Tuesday

Where is the Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match being played?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United FA Cup match will live stream on SonyLIV app, JIO TV in India.

MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Aaron Cresswell, Harry Maguire, Craig Dawson

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Said Benrahma

MAN UTD vs WHU SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, H Maguire.

West Ham United (WHU): Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Frederik Alves, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku, Ben Johnson, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, Nathan Holland, Conor Coventry, Andriy Yarmolenko, Saïd Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Oladapo Afolayan, Ademipo Odubeko, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel

MAN UTD vs WHU Match Prediction –

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United hold a clear edge in the previous fixtures against West Ham United with 13 victories and four defeats. They will start as favourites and are expected to win the tie 2-0.