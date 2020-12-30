Manchester United left it late as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford combined in a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton in a Premier League match at Old Trafford on Monday. The win saw them moving up to second in the Premier League points table – two behind defending champions and current leaders Liverpool. Also Read - BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Football Match at American Express Community Stadium 11:30 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

In an otherwise drab fixture, a moment of brilliance from Fernandes in the third minute of the injury time resulted in a sublime pass that found Rashford near the danger zone. Rashford then sent into the bottom right-corner with a little help from Wolves defender Romain Saiss as the ball deflected off him to evade goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Edinson Cavani, who arrived at United this season on a one-year contract, had a goal ruled offside in the 68th minute. However, it was United who were tested in the first half with David de Gea making multiple saves during the contest.

However, it was United who took full points from the fixture but their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed talks of his team being a title threat this early. “There’s no title race after 15 games,” Solskjaer said after the match. “You can lose the chance of being in a race in the first 10 games. But play another 15, get to 30, and then maybe we can start talking about a title race.”

“But the belief is there. We go into every game thinking we can win against anyone anywhere. Away we’ve shown what we’re capable of, we are improving at home as well and this result is massive for confidence and attitude,” he added.

Fernandes was one of the shining lights during the contest as he continued to make impact since arriving at Old Trafford in February this year. “He didn’t play his best game, definitely,” Solskjaer said of Fernandes. “He’s played better games but he’s always in and around creating chances.”

With Premier League hit by fresh cases of coronavirus outbreak resulting in two fixtures being postponed, there have been calls to halt the season. The situation in England continues to be delicate with recent spike in cases.

However, Solskjaer doesn’t see any benefit of a ‘circuit break’

“As a club and as a group we’ve been really good at following the protocols,” Solskjaer said. “That’s part of the job. I can’t see the benefit in having a circuit break because when are we going to play the games? We all know this year is so difficult, but if you stop more games I don’t think that’s going to make a big change – it might be a longer one. When do we finish the season?”