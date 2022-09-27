London: Manchester United Football Club commonly referred to as Man United wishes Navratri as India is currently in the Navratri’s festive season. During these nine nights, devotees worship the different forms of Goddess Durga. On the tenth day, Vijayadashami, the celebration comes to an end.Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Is Buying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United

The fandom of football which was only limited to the north-east and West Bengal side has now widespread in the northern region of India. Indian fans sound so happy after Manchester United.

Here is the viral tweet from Manchester United:

A safe and blessed Navaratri season to everyone celebrating! pic.twitter.com/YDaBSTSmi1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2022

Here is how Indian football fans reacted to Manchester United’s tweet:

Thank you! — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) September 26, 2022

Hope Maa will bless our club and our lads. Happy Navaratri to all United family. — Sandeep pattanaik (@bindashsandeep) September 26, 2022

This is why Manchester United is the best club in england — Aneruddhan (@_aniiii08_) September 26, 2022

Tq from all indians pic.twitter.com/z3lBhIUjXg

— Dileep Varma (@DileepVarma55) September 26, 2022

That’s why Man Utd is second biggest club after Madrid ♥️ — DrRony🍞 (@RonakGangwani4) September 26, 2022

Manchester United is currently on a four-matches win streak and would be looking forward to make it five after beating one of the table toppers. Red Devils would find themselves among the top 4 if they manage to beat the currently unbeaten Man City