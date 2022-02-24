New Delhi: Who is better – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? This has been a debate that has dominated the footballing globe over the past decade, yet – some find it difficult to reach a conclusion, given the greatness of the two players. Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate Fred recently waded in the debate and confessed that at one point in time, he was a Messi fan, but now after playing alongside Ronaldo – he reckons the latter is better.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Together? Report Suggest PSG Makes Move Amidst Uncertainty Surrounding Manchester United Future

'I used to say Messi, it's a style that I enjoy more,' he told TNT Sports Brasil.

'But after playing with Cristiano I can see closely the amount of work that he puts into every aspect of his football life," he added.

Hailing Ronaldo as exceptional, Fred reckoned the Portuguese star can turn any game on its head. Fred also confirmed that Ronaldo is working hard everyday to get better.

‘On the pitch, he’s always in the right place at the right time. He’s the player with the highest ability to turn a game around I’ve ever seen. I choose him now [over Messi]. He’s an exceptional guy, on and off the pitch. Every day he’s working to get even better and that’s important as an inspiration to all of us, especially the young players. He’s a role model.’

Not long back, given Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United, a report on 90 Min stated that PSG had approached Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo’s contract with the English club is set to end in 2023, but reports suggest he is contemplating leaving the club sooner.

The Portuguese superstar returned to Old Trafford after 12 years in what was being touted as a big move, but things have not gone as per plan and hence Ronaldo is planning such a move. In 27 appearances thus far for Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored 15 times and has helped with three assists.