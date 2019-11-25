Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United came back from behind to salvage a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Gunning for the fifth spot, the Red Devils were without star player Paul Pogba. It was a disastrous start for the visitors as they conceded the first goal of the match in the 19th minute.

For Sheffield, it was John Fleck who found the back of the net. In the early stages of the second half, Sheffield doubled their lead, thanks to a brilliant strike from Lys Mousset.

With the Mousset strike, it seemed it was all over for the Red Devils, but then came the comeback. It started with Brandon Williams finding the back of the net and closing the deficit in the 72nd-minute. After which it was mayhem at Bramall Lane, as the visitors struck twice more within the next ten minutes to get in the lead. Greenwood and Rashford got their names on the scoresheet.

But Chris Wilder’s team redoubled their efforts and Oliver McBurnie’s volley in the 90th minute — a goal that was only given after a lengthy VAR check — secured the Blades a deserved point as the game finished 3-3.

“When you are 2-0 down you have to go for it, play with less fear and just go for it,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“It’s a great experience for our young players because it’s not easy to come back at a place like this.

“It’s mixed emotions,” added Solskjaer. “We cannot be happy, we have not performed for the majority of the game but we turned it around and we showed what we could be capable of.

“We have to do it now for a whole game. We know we can, we just have to show it.”

Manchester United is now ninth in the Premier League table on 17 points, 20 behind league leaders Liverpool and nine behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Sheffield United is sixth on 18 points.