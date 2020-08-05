Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1

Pakistan lock horns with England in the first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. After a brilliant comeback in the Test series versus West Indies to win the series, England would like to continue the same form when they take on Pakistan – who will look to start well in a fresh series. Both sides have quality pacers and that would be something to watch out for.

Unlike the West Indies, Pakistan looks a stronger unit and would like to give the in-form hosts a run for their money.

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash, but the question is – will the heavens permit that?

WEATHER FORECAST

According to Accuweather, there is the possibility of a couple of showers, but as the day progresses, it would get sunny and allow cricket to take place.

If the showers do not get too heavy, we would see a full 90 overs, otherwise, it could be a shortened day of cricket something fans would not hope for.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti