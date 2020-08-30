Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

So far, every match of Pakistan's ongoing tour of England has seen rain interruption. Unfortunately, only the first Test produced a result despite an entire day of play being lost due to inclement weather. The second and third Test were also affected by rain and so was the first T20I on Friday which had to be abandoned midway.

Pakistan opted to field and got an early breakthrough when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in the very first over by spinner Imad Wasim. England came back strongly with Tom Banton hitting a maiden international fifty before four quick wickets resulted in Pakistan taking control.

With England 131/6 in 16.1 overs, rain arrived and resulted in the contest to be called off.

The second and third match of the series will also be played at the same venue. Teams are unlikely to make any changes unless Pakistan decide to include Wahab Riaz in place of Haris Rauf who leaked 32 runs in his three overs.

England will hope their batsmen will fare better against the spinners considering they lost five of six wickets to the spinners – the remaining one being a run out.

WEATHER FORECAST

As per weather.com, it’s mostly going to be a cloudy day in Manchester with rain expected to stay away. Fingers crossed.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 6:15 PM (IST).

Time: 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi