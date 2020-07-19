Manchester Weather Forecast, Eng vs WI 2nd Test Day 4

Morning drizzle turned into persistent rain and the abandonment on Day 3 came shortly after the scheduled tea break.

With England in a strong position and hoping to level the series, the English fans would love to see the cricketers get back on the ground with Day 3 washed out and two days still to go. With West Indies trailing by 437 runs, thanks to centuries from Dominic Sibley (120) and Ben Stokes (176) – the Joe Root-led side would be desperate to get back on the field.

ENG v WI WEATHER FORECAST

The good news is that Sunday will be mostly sunny but there are chances of scattered showers as well. But it would be overcast in the latter part of the day with the humidity predicted at 59 per cent.

ARCHER CLEARED TO PLAY

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially warned speedster Jofra Archer and fined him an “undisclosed amount” for breaching the bio-security protocols ahead of the second Test.

Last Monday, Archer broke the bio-bubble and left for his home in Brighton, the unauthorised visit leading to him being dropped from the ongoing second Test at the Old Trafford.

Archer will now be available for selection in the final Test of the series.