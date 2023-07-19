Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Manchester Weather Forecast Update, Ashes 2023, England vs Australia: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Old Trafford
Manchester Weather Forecast Update, Ashes 2023, England vs Australia: Check Playing XI, Squads, Live streaming details and all you need to know.
Manchester Weather Forecast Update, Ashes 2023
With Ashes 2023 poised to perfection after the hosts got one back at Leeds, the Test at Manchester could be an era-defining game. The hosts would fancy their chances against a Nathan Lyon-less Australian side. But, it could all end in an anti-climax as there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport at Old Trafford.
Squads:
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green
