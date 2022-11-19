Manika Batra Ends Her Dream Run In Asian Cup TT, Bows Out In Semifinals

The ace Indian woman paddler had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

Manika Batra Ends Her Dream Run In Asian Cup TT, Bows Out In Semifinals (Credits: Manika Batra)

New Delhi: Table tennis star Manika Batra ended her sensational challenge in the Asian Cup TT tournament as she went down against World No. 5 Mima Ito of Japan on Saturday.

The unseeded Manika, who became the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the continental tournament, lost 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4) to the world No.5 Japanese paddler.

World No. 44 Manika had earlier defeated world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium.

Manika has already ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the Asian Cup after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

The ace Indian woman paddler had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

The USD 200,000 event features the top 16 players in the men’s and women’s singles from the continent based on world rankings and qualifications.

Inputs from PTI