Star Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women's singles semi-final at the World Table Tennis Contender Budapest after beating countrywoman Sreeja Akula 7-11, 11-1, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6 in a hard-fought quarterfinal on Thursday. Known for his similar style of play which involved the extensive usage of pimpled rubber on the backhand, Manika and Sreeja dished out an entertaining contest of top quality.

The 23-year-old Sreeja came out with all guns blazing with her forehand top-spins or backhand jabs. She seemed unfazed by the reputation of her opponent. But Manika showed incredible fighting qualities in the fourth game after being down 4-9. The 2018 Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist took the next five points to level 9-9 before pocketing the game on her third game point.

With her confidence back, Manika attacked with impunity, taking a 9-5 lead before closing out the match. Manika will take on Elizabeth Abraamian of Russia in a last-four clash.

Earlier in the day, G. Sathiyan and Batra outclassed the Belarussian pair of Aleksandr and Daria Trigolos, seeded fourth, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 to enter the mixed doubles final of WTT Contender. This is their best show thus far in a global event.

Sathiyan and Batra will take on the Hungarians, Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz, who defeated Kirill Skachkov and Olga Vorobeva of Russia 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 in the other mixed doubles semifinal.

Sathiyan and Batra were at their best, unleashing forehand and backhand winners at will. While Sathiyan’s receive was of top quality, Manika used the long-pimpled rubber on her backhand with intelligence for making it uncomfortable for the Belarussian pair.