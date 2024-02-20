Manoj Tiwary Makes Shocking Revelations After Retirement, Says ‘Umpires Should Go Through Dope Test’

Home

A stalwart for Bengal in first-class cricket, Manoj Tiwary represented India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is.

Manoj Tiwary bid adieu to cricket last week after Bengal's win over Bihar.

Kolkata: Days after announcing his retirement from cricket, Bengal legend Manoj Tiwary made a shocking revelation on Tuesday against the umpires officiating in BCCI’s domestic matches, especially in Ranji Trophy. Tiwary stated, just like the players, domestic umpires should also undergo dope tests as he has been a witness to few who took the field nursing hangover from the previous night.

Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, has been a stalwart for Bengal in domestic cricket and is among few names, completed 10000 first-class runs while representing the state. The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket for decades producing stars who shine for India at the international level.

But everything is not all right. Tiwary revealed the umpires prefer ‘whiskey on the rocks’. “If a player has to go through dope tests, it should be extended to domestic umpires. Many times I have seen umpires walking out to the middle while still nursing a hangover. The umpires have looked sleepy. How can he function properly in such a situation?” Tiwary was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

“I asked, “Sir kya liye tha kal raat mein? (Sir, what did you drink last night?). The reply was: “I prefer whisky on the rocks.” And they laugh. BCCI should get the hearing and eyesight of every umpire checked before the start of each season,” he added.

